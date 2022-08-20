Expectations remain high at Ferris State following national championship

The Bulldogs won their first ever football national championship last season.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ferris State Bulldogs are ready for the 2022 season to begin as the team gathered at Top Taggart Field on Saturday morning for team pictures and a scrimmage.

The Bulldogs capped off a perfect 14-0 season last year to win the football program's first ever Division II national championship, and the expectations remain sky high in Big Rapids.

"I expect us to be as good as we have been in the past," Ferris State senior offensive lineman Adam Sieler said. "We've got some young guys on the o-line. Those guys are getting rolling. I'm excited to get them out there. It should be a fun start, and I think we are looking good."

Ferris State's head football coach Tony Annese likes what he's seen from his team so far in camp.

"My expectations are always the same," Annese said. "Just bring your best every day and how it plays out, it plays out. Our guys are really determined. We've worked really hard. I think our guys are very confident that we should have a fun year."

The Bulldogs believe the wins will definitely come, if they find time to enjoy themselves and the brotherhood they have created at Ferris State.

"Just come out and work hard every day and have fun," Ferris State junior defensive end Caleb Murphy said. "It's expected for us to win but we just want to have fun and have a good time."

Ferris State opens the 2022 season at home on September 1 against Central Washington. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

