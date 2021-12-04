Ferris State advances to D-II semifinals

It's the fourth time in five seasons the Bulldogs have made it this far.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're a Ferris State football fan, you might want to clear your weekend near Dec. 18. That's when the Division II championship game will be played, and based on what we've seen this postseason, smart money says the Bulldogs will be there.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs collected their fourth straight blowout victory in the playoffs, taking down in the Northwest Missouri State in the D-II quarterfinals.

Playing in place of injured quarterback Jared Bernhardt, Mylik Mitchell picked up the slack with two touchdowns on the ground and one in the air.

FSU is onto the semis for the fourth time in five seasons. They'll take on Shepard next Saturday in Big Rapids.

