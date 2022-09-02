Game winning-field goal lifts East Kentwood, while Zeeland West shuts out Cedar Springs

These teams held the spotlight as most of the games took place on Thursday this week.

KENTWOOD, Mich — The first Friday of September was not jam-packed with high school football action as most of the games took place on Thursday this week.

However, two teams showed out in a big way in West Michigan Friday night.

Zeeland West improves to 5-0 all-time over Cedar Springs with the 28-0 shutout win over the Red Hawks. Running back Parker Holman rushed for three touchdowns in the win for the Dux.

Meanwhile, East Kentwood senior kicker Andrew Welch hit the game-winning 26-yard kick over Brother Rice as time expired. The final score was 19-17.

THE HERO OF THE NIGHT!!! Andrew Welch’s last second FG won it for EK. He celebrates with the students after beating Brother Rice 19-17! @13OYSL @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/Xx7xeIcYnZ — Matt Gard (@mgard_wzzm13) September 3, 2022

"I hadn't had my best night but I've made that shot a thousand times before and I knew I was going to hit it here," Welch said. "I was a little nervous. But I made it."

High school football action continues next week across West Michigan.

