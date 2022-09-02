Game winning-field goal lifts East Kentwood, while Zeeland West shuts out Cedar Springs

KENTWOOD, Mich — The first Friday of September was not jam-packed with high school football action as most of the games took place on Thursday this week.
However, two teams showed out in a big way in West Michigan Friday night.
Zeeland West improves to 5-0 all-time over Cedar Springs with the 28-0 shutout win over the Red Hawks. Running back Parker Holman rushed for three touchdowns in the win for the Dux.
Meanwhile, East Kentwood senior kicker Andrew Welch hit the game-winning 26-yard kick over Brother Rice as time expired. The final score was 19-17.
"I hadn't had my best night but I've made that shot a thousand times before and I knew I was going to hit it here," Welch said. "I was a little nervous. But I made it."
High school football action continues next week across West Michigan.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.