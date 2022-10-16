Jack Provencher proves to be security blanket for GVSU football

On four different occasions, when it was third down and seven or longer, Grand Valley turned to Provencher to make a play.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — No. 2 Grand Valley State took down No. 1 Ferris State in the thrilling 22-21 Anchor Bone Classic showdown.

Lakers senior running back Jack Provencher scored the first and last touchdowns of the ball game for Grand Valley State.

"So happy for Jack," GVSU head coach Matt Mitchell said. "This is a sixth year senior that took a gap semester. He's been through an incredible amount. For a guy to be through that with covid and all of the stuff he has been through to get some of those runs and obviously that touchdown, and all of the stuff he did. You feel good when you have guys in your program who have stuck through some things because there has been some highs and lows."

While it might be those two scores that stand out when it comes to Provencher, it was some of the little things that deserve a little more recognition.

On four different occasions, when it was third down and seven or longer, GVSU turned to Provencher to make a play.

Two of those four different occurrences, Provencher picked up the first down. The other two times, the Lakers senior was able to set GVSU up for fourth and short, which would lead to a first down.

With 125 yards of total offense against Ferris State, Provencher proved to be a security blanket for the Lakers.

"I've been filling in as the little change up as the game has been going on, but that's just how the game was rolling," Provencher said. "I had the hot hand. That's the best thing. We've got a good stable of backs that are able to fill in at any time."

Provencher and the Lakers host Northern Michigan for their homecoming game on Saturday. Kickoff at Lubbers Stadium is set for 3 p.m.

