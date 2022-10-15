No. 2 GVSU takes down No. 1 Ferris State in thrilling 22-21 win

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — No. 2 Grand Valley State claimed a 22-21 victory at No. 1 Ferris State Saturday afternoon before an overflow crowd of 12,661 at Top Taggart Field in Big Rapids, Michigan. GVSU, 7-0 overall and 2-0 in GLIAC action, will host Northern Michigan next Saturday (Oct. 22) at Lubbers Stadium in the annual Laker Homecoming game. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. The victory marked the second time in school history that GVSU has defeated Ferris State when the Bulldogs were the top-ranked team in the country (36-17; 1996). GVSU snapped Ferris State's 19-game winning streak overall, 43-game regular-season winning streak and 32-game GLIAC winning streak.



The most anticipated regular season matchup in more than a decade in Division II football fulfilled the buildup and fanfare. It was No. 1 versus No. 2 with overflow implications. The Lakers struck first with a 6-play, 60-yard scoring drive that took 2:59 off the clock. Junior QB Cade Peterson hit senior runninb back Jack Provencher with an 18-yard scoring pass and Kollin Kralapp added the PAT for a 7-0 GVSU lead. Peterson hit Jaylon Tillman with an 11-yard completion, junior RB Tariq Reid rushed for 15 yards and Peterson added an 11-yard scramble on the drive. The Bulldogs tied the game late in the first quarter with a 4-play, 59-yard scoring drive that ended with a Mylik Mitchell to Marcus Taylor 31-yard scoring pass. The Lakers took a 10-7 lead with a 16-play, 63-yard drive that ended with a 35-yard field goal from junior PK Josh Gorball. The Lakers picked up a key third down conversion and a fourth down conversion on the drive. Ferris State answered with a 4-play, 73-yard scoring drive when Taylor raced in from 31 yards out to give FSU a 14-10 lead. GVSU drove deep into Ferris State territory late in the first half, but failed on a fourth down play from the Bulldog three-yard line.



The Laker defense held tough in the third quarter and was able to get a couple of huge defensive stops, forcing a field goal attempt and two punts. Ferris State did take a 21-10 lead late the third quarter, driving 36 yards in five plays after an interception. The GVSU defense forced a punt early in the fourth quarter and Lakers drove 65 yards in 10 plays for a touchdown. Sophomore WR Kyle Nott hauled in a 15 yard reception, Provencher toted the ball three times for 28 yards, sophomore WR Jahdae Walker took a reception 11 yards to the FSU one and junior RB Johnt'e Crawford scored from one yard out. GVSU failed on the tw-point conversion pay and trailed 21-16. The defense was able to get another three-and-out with 5:58 left in the game to give the Laker offense a chance. The punishing run game that churned out 258 yards took control of the game. Sophomore QB Avery Moore started the drive with a 25-yard QB run, followed by runs of 6 and 22 yards by Reid. Peterson scrambled for 20 yards and Provencher concluded the drive with a 10-yard TD run. The two-point conversion attempt as thwarted and GVSU led 22-21. The Bulldogs and Lakers traded turnovers in the final three minutes and Lakers got a four down stop in the final minute at midfield to preserve the win.



The Laker defense recorded 10 tackles for loss (-45) and three QB sacks (-24), led by All-American LB Abe Swanson's seven tackles and a fumble recovery. FS Damonte McCurdy added six tackles, CB Terez Reid five stops and two tackles for loss (-5) and CB Nyzier Fourqurean chipped in four tackles and a tackle for loss (-1). GVSU limited Ferris State to 316 yards of total offense, including just 81 on the ground.



Reid led the Laker ground game with 90 yards on 15 carries, while Provencher chipped in 76 yards and a TD on eight carries. Moore added 38 rushing yards in the fourth quarter. Peterson completed 12-of-29 passes for 186 yards and one TD. Provencher contributed three receptions for 49 yards, sophomore WR Darrell Johnson hauled in two huge receptions for 68 yards, Tillman caught two passes for 31 yards and senior TE Jayk Slager caught two passes for seven yards. In addition to hit 15-yard reception, Nott hit Moore with a 16-yard completion.



Punter Trace Hrgich averaged 42.2 yards on four punts with a long of 51 yards.