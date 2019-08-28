BELDING, Mich. - Monty Price spent 20 seasons coaching at Reed City High School, and he's hoping to bring his past successes to Belding.

The Black Knights have a challenge in Week 1 as they face Muskegon Oakridge. Price and his players know it will take a phenomenal effort to compete with that program.

"In every single rep, we have to play with fanatical effort," Price said. "We have to be the most physical team on the football field, and we have to bring energy and enthusiasm every single day, and our kids have stepped up to the challenge."

Jonathon Ross, a senior right tackle, says Price wants all of his players to compete at a high level, maybe even higher than some of the players think they're capable of.

"He wants all of us to give whatever we have every single play," Ross said. "Every rep, he wants everything we have. Even if it's slower, it's got to be everything you have, and that's how you get the effort up in everybody."

According to Mattsen Putney, a senior right guard and defensive tackle, the entire team has a burning passion to win with Price as their head coach, and Putney said Price's presence can be felt all around the field.

Price also mentioned "Belding Tough," a phrase the team can use to remember what hard work means.

"The heart for no matter what happens, the drive and to just keep pushing. You never know what the final score is going to be, and you just push until that final bell goes off," Putney said.

