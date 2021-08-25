Meijer Scholar Athlete: David Bernecker

The first MSA of the 21-22 season goes to a senior from EGR.

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the return of the high school football season, comes the return of the Meijer Scholar Athlete.

This week we're kicking things off with a special kid from East Grand Rapids. It's senior quarterback David Bernecker and he checks in with an impressive 3.9 GPA...He's a big numbers guy. In fact his favorite subject is math and one day he hopes to go into business.

"The market is pretty interesting because you never know what's going to happen with it," he explains. "(I see myself) working for a Fortune 500 Company."

David also plays basketball and baseball.

