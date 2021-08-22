Meet Davenport’s trio of NFL prospects

The Panthers have more graded prospects this year than GVSU and Ferris State combined.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GVSU has more national championships, while Ferris State has more hype.

But as far as graded NFL prospects go this year, that edge goes to Davenport.

“It is awesome,” says head coach Sparky McEwen. ”Something we have conversations about.”

Actually, it's something a lot of people are talking about. Heading into this year, the Panthers have three players on the NFL's radar. That's more than the Lakers and Bulldogs combined.

“It says a lot about pretty much who we are,” says wide receiver Amonte Phillips. “You know the type of athletes that we are and we just work.”

Now to be fair, all three haven't been with the program long. In fact, linebacker Elysee Mbem-Bosse as well as Phillips and fellow wide receiver Kendal Sawyer all transferred to the school within the last year. But it still says a lot that three saw opportunities at Davenport that they didn't see elsewhere.

“They know what the scouts are looking for,” said Mbem-Bosse, who came to the school from the University of Michigan. “They know how to prepare us. They know how to get us in drills and get us in the right position.”

That's all well and good, but so do a lot of other places. Perhaps coach could enlighten us further.

“I can't sit here and give you all the secrets to recruiting,” he says, smiling.

Just know that they came to the school to make history and make the NFL, something no other Panther has done before in the history of the five-year program.

“It would be amazing. I love Davenport. I love everything it represents. I wouldn't want to represent no where else,” said Sawyer.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.