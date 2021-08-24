Some Michigan football coaches dealing with 'helmet shortage' following fire at key supplier

Teams in West Michigan have received their shipments of equipment for the season, but other teams across the state aren't so lucky.

MICHIGAN, USA — High school football kicks off Thursday, but some Michigan coaches are dealing with a helmet shortage.

While Jenison High School Head Football Coach Rob Zeitman said he hasn't had any issues getting helmets for the 2021 season, he knows this has impacted other teams on the east side of the state.

Teams who placed their order at the end of 2020 or the beginning of this year have received their shipments. But those who ordered in the spring or summer may not have their order ready for the start of this season.

Riddell, a football equipment company, explained in a statement that the combination of supply chain challenges and a fire at a supplier has limited production and availability.

"It affects participation, first and foremost. But I know, coaches are coaches, and we're a tight-knit community. And a lot of guys are throwing extra resources that they might have to other programs that are short of various sizes," Coach Zeitman said. "So hopefully, they figured it out."

Last season, many school football teams were restricted due to COVID-19 rules and guidelines.

This year, Zeitman said his players are excited to spend more time together on the practice field, eating together at team dinners and working out in the weight room.

A Riddell spokesperson released a statement on the issue:

"We realize this is not the news that the football community wants to hear heading into the season and we acknowledge the important role Riddell plays in outfitting athletes with protective equipment each season. The Riddell team is working hard to minimize the disruption to our football playing customers."

