VOTE | 13 On Your Sidelines MVP candidates for Week 7

Who should be the Week 7 MVP?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Week 7 of the 2023 high school football season in West Michigan will be remembered for two reasons: the crazy downpour and some outstanding performances.

Help us decide who should be the 13 On Your Sidelines Week 7 MVP presented by Rant Insurance Group.

Here are the four nominees:

Candidate No. 1: Grand Rapids Catholic Central senior running back Kellen Russell-Dixon

Our first MVP candidate took it to the house almost every time he touched the rock on Friday night. In Our 13 On Your Sidelines game of the week, Grand Rapids Catholic Central running back Kellen Russell-Dixon ran for 270 yards and four touchdowns on just 17 carries. The senior's stellar performance on the ground helped the Cougars defeat Forest Hills Eastern 49-14.

Candidate No. 2: Forest Hills Central senior running back/linebacker JT Hartman

Our next MVP candidate got it done in every way possible. Forest Hills Central two-way star JT Hartman was dominant on both sides of the ball. On offense, the senior ran for 137 yards with two touchdowns on 16 carries. The running back also threw a 36-yard touchdown pass as well. Then on defense, he tallied 10 tackles in FHC's 45-0 shutout over Northview.

Candidate No. 3: Grandville senior quarterback Cash Ruff

Our third MVP candidate has a perfect football name and he led his team to the perfect finish on Friday night. Grandville quarterback Cash Ruff ran for two scores, but his last was the most important. With two seconds left, the senior Bulldog ran in for a three-yard touchdown to clinch the win. Ruff's late game heroics led Grandville to the 38-34 victory over Caledonia.

Candidate No. 4: Holland Christian quarterback Eli Boyce

Our fourth and final MVP candidate is known for throwing the ball, but in the monsoon, he was able to use his arm and legs. Holland Christian quarterback Eli Boyce ran in four touchdowns against Spring Lake. The senior finished with 133 rushing yards on 32 carries, and he also completed 16 of 22 passes for 120 yards as the Maroons upset the Lakers 27-13.

Those are the four candidates. Make sure you get your votes in. The poll ends on Thursday.

13 On Your Sidelines MVP winners from the 2023 season

Week 1: North Muskegon junior kicker Owen Booth

Week 2: Montague senior wide receiver Paul Olson

Week 3: Northview junior quarterback Armaan Irving

Week 4: West Catholic senior wide receiver Nolan Rinehart

Week 5: Grandville junior running back Easton Suidinski

Week 6: Coopersville junior running back Isaac Lemieux

