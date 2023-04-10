Rockford High School football player's friendship with 7-year-old fan capturing hearts

Jonathan Hyzer was celebrating a victory when he met a second grader named Fischer, and their new friendship has gotten quite a bit of attention on social media.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCKFORD, Mich. — It was one of the most highly anticipated matchups of 2023, and it was the 13 ON YOUR SIDELINES Game of the Week. But when the dust settled it was a blowout. Rockford football defeated Caledonia 42-16 on September 15, avenging Caledonia's win over Rockford in the 2022 playoffs.

Needless to say, Rams fans were excited. But perhaps no one showed more elation than a seven-year-old boy named Fischer. After the win, he made his way down to the track where the Rockford football team had gathered to celebrate with the student section.

"I ran out to sing the fight song, and then I met this guy Jonny, and he was really nice," Fischer said.

The Jonny he's referring to is Jonathan Hyzer. He's a junior at Rockford and a runningback on the football team.

"I was just celebrating and then everybody broke away and I saw this little kid on the sideline. I was like, oh my goodness, he looks like a chill kid. So I took a picture with him and hugged him," Jonathan said.

That photo ended up on a Rockford Informed page on Facebook. Fischer's aunt, Nicole Pierce posted it. She had seen a lot of people on social media complaining about teenagers getting into trouble, and she wanted to shine a light on a young person doing all the right things.

"I just think it's important to highlight that there are still a lot of kids that are raised right. I don't think [Jonathan} even understood how something so simple as ruffling Fischer's hair and taking a picture with him can make such a difference," Pierce said.

The photo got a lot of attention on social media and the very next week, word made it back to Hyzer.

"A lot of players noticed that. They came up to me in locker room, and they just hyped me up about it. They were like 'We're going to encourage you to take a further step,'" Hyzer said.

Coach Brent Cummings gave Hyzer a ball to gift to Fischer. On top of that, Hyzer noticed a pair of orange cleats that he hadn't been using. He autographed the ball and the cleats and wrote motivational phrases like "Follow your dreams," and "Never give up."

Hyzer shared the gift with Fischer when Rockford defeated West Ottawa 39-12 on September 22.

"When he surprised him with the football and the cleats, Fischer turned to me and said 'Mom, I am the luckiest kid in the whole world,'" said Fischer's mom, Abigail McFarlan.

Fischer even fell asleep holding the football that night.

Hyzer may be the face of this beautiful friendship, but he gives a lot of credit to his coaching staff, his team, and his community. He believes doing good things like this is what being a Rockford Ram is all about.

"Our coaches, they always inspire us to be selfless. I notice it every day. Kids go out in the community, put themselves aside, and just help out. A couple of weeks ago we went downtown to help out with the Fall Festival. Every single player showed up and it was like we're all in this together," he said.

Fischer has only missed three games since 2021 and he plans to be in the stands this week when Rockford takes on their longtime rivals from East Kentwood. Fischer looks forward to watching his new friend, and his new hero, take the field once again.

Have some positive news you want to share? Email us your story ideas at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.