Meijer Scholar Athlete: Kadence Bottrall

WAYLAND, Mich. — This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete has so much passion for school that she aspires to work at one someday.

Wayland Union High School senior Kadence Bottrall is a star on the Wildcats bowling team.

She made it all the way to the state finals this season and finished in fifth place overall. Bottrall bowled on average just over a 200 in league play.

She's also a stud in the classroom. Bottrall has a 3.56 GPA and is in the school's national honors society. She also helps with student teaching and is a member of PALS.

Bottrall has big dreams. She hopes to become an elementary school teacher someday. She wants to impact students in the same way she has been helped over the years.

"I really want to help students who are like me who are big hands-on learners," Bottrall said. "People who need lectures. I want to be able to help students who maybe need that extra push from somebody. I started doing teaching this year. I also work with my special education students at my school and they are the love of my life. I want to possibly end up doing that or regular teaching. I love kids."

Bottrall will study early education at Davenport, where she also plans to play bowling as well.

