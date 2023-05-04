Meijer Scholar Athlete: Nate Schab

Despite the workload, Schab maintains a 3.89 GPA, is in the school's National Honor Society, volunteers at the school's craft show and babysits at night.

Example video title will go here for this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete loves sports, and hopes to help others when he is done playing them.

Comstock Park High School junior Nate Schab plays three sports: baseball, basketball and tennis.

Despite the workload, Schab maintains a 3.89 GPA, is in the school's National Honor Society, volunteers at the school's craft show and babysits at night.

As you can imagine, as a three-sport athlete, Schab has spent a lot of time in the physical therapist's office. He's dealt with ankle injuries playing baseball and had arm issues as a baseball player.

However, he hopes to be in that office in a permanent role someday.

"I just think I've had experiences that people have done a lot for me," Schab said. "Parents, extended family, they have done a lot for me. I see what the physical therapists do for me. I feel like it would be cool to give back to them, as well. I've been there a couple of times to the physical therapist. It's something I have been around. I thought I might give it a chance."

Before Schab becomes a physical therapist, he hopes to play baseball in college.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.