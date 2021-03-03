Meijer Scholar Athlete: Austin Becksvoort

The Holland Christian tennis star keeps it cool when faced with any kinds of pressure

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — If this week's Meijer Scholar Athlete has a weakness, we have yet to find it.

Austin Becksvoort is a senior at Holland Christian. This past year, the 18-year-old went a perfect 24-0 during tennis season. Away from the court and in the classroom, he's just as dominant.

Would you believe he's got a 4.6 GPA? He says his secret to success is simple. In just about anything he does, he tries not get caught up in the moment.

"All of a sudden you lose a game or you lose a crucial set," he explains. "I've found that in the closest matches everything hinges on a couple of key points where if you lose your cool, that may be the difference between you winning and losing the match."

Becksvoort hasn't decided where he will go to college but he hopes to continue his tennis career.

