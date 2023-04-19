This week's Meijer Scholar Athlete is Connor Eilar

He wants to study pre-med in hopes of becoming the doctor who finds the cure for cancer after the disease has impacted his family.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The newest Meijer Scholar Athlete of the week hopes to someday find the cure for cancer.

Grand River Preparatory High School senior Connor Eilar is a star on the school's soccer team.

However, his accomplishments go far beyond the pitch. He was named the school's student body president and maintains a top of the notch 4.0 GPA.

Eilar has big dreams. He wants to study pre-med in hopes of becoming the doctor who finds the cure for cancer after the disease has impacted his family.

"Everyone in my family has had cancer," Eilar said. "My grandpa when I was 10, it hit him really hard. I remember just sitting there like, 'Oh dang.' I can't really do anything about that. It would mean a lot [to cure cancer]. When I was 10 or so, I remember not being able to do anything so the kids that are going to be me in that situation, I feel like if they have someone they can trust, I guess I could be that person."

Eilar has a full ride scholarship to play soccer at Aquinas, where he will major in biology. He plans to go to medical school after his time at Aquinas, and he hopes to specialize in oncology.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.