MHSAA Selection Show announces high school football playoff pairings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The high school football regular season has come to an end.

On Sunday, the MHSAA released the playoff pairings for the upcoming slate of postseason games. Not all start times have been confirmed yet.

Here are the pairings for local high school football teams in West Michigan:

11-Player Pairings

DIVISION 1

Region 1

District 1

East Kentwood (5-4) at Rockford (9-0) Kickoff Friday October 28 at 7 p.m.

Grandville (7-2) at Caledonia (8-1) Kickoff Saturday October 29 at 1 p.m. at East Kentwood

DIVISION 2

Region 1

District 1

Reeths-Puffer (6-3) at Forest Hills Central (9-0)

Traverse City Central (5-4) at Mona Shores (7-2) Kickoff Friday October 28 at 7 p.m.

District 2

Portage Northern (6-3) at Byron Center (7-2)

DIVISION 3

Region 2

District 1

Sparta (6-3) at Muskegon (7-2) Kickoff Friday October 28 at 7 p.m.

Cedar Springs (5-4) at Coopersville (6-3)

District 2

East Grand Rapids (4-5) at St. Joseph (8-1)

Lowell (6-3) at Zeeland West (8-1) Kickoff Friday October 28 at 7 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Region 1

District 1

Big Rapids (7-2) at Whitehall (9-0) Kickoff Friday October 28 at 7 p.m.

Ludington (7-2) at Fruitport (7-2) Kickoff Friday October 28 at 7 p.m.

District 2

Grand Rapids Christian (3-6) at South Christian (9-0) Kickoff Friday October 28 at 7 p.m. at East Kentwood

Forest Hills Eastern (6-3) at Unity Christian (5-4)

Region 2

District 2

Vicksburg (5-4) at Hastings (8-1)

DIVISION 5

Region 1

District 2

Shepherd (6-3) at Oakridge (8-1) Kickoff Friday October 28 at 7 p.m.

Tri County (7-2) at Belding (8-1)

Region 2

District 1

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic (5-4) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (8-1) Kickoff Friday October 28 at 7 p.m.

Hopkins (5-4) at Berrien Springs (6-2) Kickoff Friday October 28 at 7 p.m.

District 2

Olivet (7-2) at Portland (8-1) Kickoff Friday October 28 at 7 p.m.

DIVISION 6

Region 2

District 1

Montague (3-6) at Reed City (8-1) Kickoff Friday October 28 at 7 p.m.

Kent City (7-2) at Muskegon Catholic Central (7-2)

Region 3

District 1

Watervliet (6-3) at West Catholic (8-1)

DIVISION 7

Region 1

District 2

Ravenna (6-3) at North Muskegon (8-1) Kickoff Friday October 28 at 7 p.m.

Region 2

District 1

Bath (6-3) at Pewamo-Westphalia (5-4)

DIVISION 8

Region 2

District 1

White Cloud (6-3) at Beal City (9-0)

Carson City-Crystal (8-1) at Fowler (8-1)

8-Player Pairings

DIVISION 1

Region 3

Tekonsha (7-2) at Martin (7-2)

