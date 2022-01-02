x
No. 10 Michigan State rallies to beat Northwestern 73-67

This is the seventh win in a row for the Spartans.
Michigan State's Malik Hall (25) dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

EVANSTON, Ill. — Gabe Brown scored 20 points, Marcus Bingham Jr. added 13 and No. 10 Michigan State rallied from a 13-point first-half deficit for a 73-67 victory over Northwestern. 

Max Christie had 11 points and Joey Hauser added 10 as the Spartans (12-2, 3-0 in the Big Ten) won their seventh straight. 

Pete Nance had 13 points before fouling out and Boo Buie and Chase Audige had 12 points apiece for Northwestern (8-3, 1-1).

