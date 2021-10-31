x
Michigan State stays perfect on the season, eyes Big Ten title

No. 5 Michigan State has a lot of momentum following its thrilling comeback win over its in-state rival.
EAST LANSING, Mich. — No. 5 Michigan State has a lot of momentum following its thrilling comeback win over its in-state rival.

That's giving one of college football’s surprising teams a shot to win a Big Ten Conference title and perhaps contend for a national championship. 

The Spartans rallied Saturday from a 16-point third-quarter deficit to upset Michigan behind five rushing touchdowns by Kenneth Walker III. 

With the victory, Michigan State stayed atop the Big Ten East standings along with No. 6 Ohio State. 

The Spartan's Big Ten and playoff hopes will be determined by road games at Purdue and Ohio State and home matchups with Maryland and Penn State.

