Michigan State stays perfect on the season, eyes Big Ten title

EAST LANSING, Mich. — No. 5 Michigan State has a lot of momentum following its thrilling comeback win over its in-state rival.
That's giving one of college football’s surprising teams a shot to win a Big Ten Conference title and perhaps contend for a national championship.
The Spartans rallied Saturday from a 16-point third-quarter deficit to upset Michigan behind five rushing touchdowns by Kenneth Walker III.
With the victory, Michigan State stayed atop the Big Ten East standings along with No. 6 Ohio State.
The Spartan's Big Ten and playoff hopes will be determined by road games at Purdue and Ohio State and home matchups with Maryland and Penn State.
RELATED VIDEO: Rivalry game highlights: Michigan State vs. Michigan
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.