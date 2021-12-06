Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson among Heisman finalists

Hutchinson is the first Michigan player to be a finalist for the Heisman Trophy since 2016. The trophy will be presented Saturday in New York.

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was named a finalist to receive the Heisman Trophy Monday night.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud are also finalists.

Hutchinson is the first Michigan player to be named finalist for the trophy since 2016. He is third nationally in sacks per game, leads Michigan's defensive line and has played 738 snaps this season.

In addition, Hutchinson has set records, with 15 pressures in the game against Ohio State — the most pressures recorded in a single game since PFF College began tracking statistics in 2014.

Ranking as the highest-graded defensive player, Hutchinson was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year.

The Heisman will be presented Saturday in New York, returning to its usual routine and date after it was forced to delay and go virtual last year due to the pandemic.

After a 2021 season in which a Heisman front-runner took a while to emerge and the race seemed wide-open into November, Young closed strong to become the favorite. He could make it two Hesimans in a row for the Crimson Tide after receiver DeVonta Smith won the most prestigious college football player of the year award in 2020.

