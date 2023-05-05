MSU guard Abbey Kimball perseveres through rollercoaster freshman season

Now that Kimball has some college games under her belt, she thinks there is no ceiling to her potential.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — MSU women's basketball guard Abbey Kimball had quite the unique first year of college.

"Definitely hit some bumps in the road that I had to overcome," Kimball said.

Kimball hit more bumps in one year of college than most experience in a lifetime.

"I think I learned a lot from my freshman year," Kimball said.

In November, she caught mono. In December, she battled through a back injury. In January, her coach Suzy Merchant left the team. Then in February, the Michigan State campus dealt with tragedy after a shooting claimed the lives of three students.

It's safe to say, Kimball's freshman season did not go as she expected. However, she's thankful for it all.

"I am grateful for it," Kimball said. "I knew I would hit some adversity at some point in my life."

Even with all of that hardship, Kimball's mentality has not changed.

"Always keeping a positive mindset cheering my teammates on while grinding," Kimball said. "I am just excited for the opportunities to come. I am going to work really hard."

That hard work starts by sticking to her guns.

"I am just going to be myself," Kimball said. "I have always done what I can. I have always played like myself."

Now that Kimball has some college games under her belt, she thinks there is no ceiling to her potential.

"You get some experience in games to get to know the speed and what to work on," Kimball said. "I think that has really helped."

Just like her days at West Catholic, her goals remain the same.

"I honestly just want to win with my teammates," Kimball said. "I want to have a winning season, a winning program. That's what we are going to do to be the best."

