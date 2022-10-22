No. 7 Ferris State survives home scare against Michigan Tech

The Huskies led 10-0 in the first quarter after a Darius Willis five-yard touchdown and a field goal.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ferris State Bulldogs snapped its 19-game winning streak last weekend with the loss to rival Grand Valley. On Saturday, they were in danger of losing consecutive games for the first time in the Tony Annese era.

However, the Bulldogs prevailed in the end with a 28-20 win over Michigan Tech.

However, Ferris State quarterback Carson Gulker rushed for three touchdowns against Michigan Tech. The Zeeland West High School product now has 16 rushing touchdowns in the 2022 season.

The Bulldogs sealed the game with a 75-yard touchdown connection from Gulker to Tyrese Hunt-Thompson in the 4th quarter.

Ferris State travels to Northern Michigan next week.

