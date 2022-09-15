Men's, women's soccer teams coming to GRCC in 2023

With growing interest in soccer in West Michigan, GRCC is announcing the addition of men's and women's soccer teams next year.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) has something new to cheer about in 2023.

The community college announced the addition of men's and women's soccer teams that will begin play during the fall of 2023.

GRCC's Athletic Director, Lauren Ferullo, says that the addition of the teams is in response to requests from prospective student-athletes and a growing interest in the sport nationally.

"I'm ecstatic to be able to add men's and women's soccer to our offering of sports here at GRCC," Ferullo said. "As a former college soccer player and head coach, the sport is near and dear to me.”

Soccer is currently the most asked about sport from prospective student-athletes when they are touring the campus and considering the school.

“Adding the teams will create opportunities for our students in the community that we serve,” she said.

GRCC already has a robust athletics department for a community college, offering volleyball, women's basketball, men's basketball, golf, baseball, softball, men's cross country and women's cross country. But, the college is still excited to add soccer to its offerings, which will be the first new sport introduced to the school since they brought back cross country in 2014.

Recruitment of players and hiring of coaches will begin immediately by the Athletic Department, according to Ferullo.

