Single-vehicle crash kills one in Ionia County

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A man was killed early Tuesday morning in Orleans Township after crashing into a tree.

Police say the incident happened around 3 a.m. on Canfield Road north of Wheeler Road.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 42-year-old man was driving northbound on Canfield Road at a high rate of speed when his vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree and separated in half. The driver was the only one in the car. He was ejected during the crash.

Police say the driver was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Speed and alcohol are believed factors in the crash, and the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Michigan State Police.

