Fatal crash with Allegan County patrol vehicle

A 74-year-old female passenger was killed in an crash with an Allegan County patrol vehicle on Sunday evening.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A deadly crash involving an Allegan County patrol vehicle on Sunday evening left one person dead and injured three others, police say.

The crash happened around 7:18 p.m. at M-89 and 54th St. in Manlius Township in Allegan County.

An Allegan County patrol vehicle and GMC Acadia were involved in the crash that killed the 74-year-old Fennville area woman who was a passenger in the Acadia, according to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the Acadia was transported to a Grand Rapids hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The two deputies riding in the patrol car were treated at a local hospital and released.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Michigan State Police.

