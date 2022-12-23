x
Michigan State Police asking drivers not to use I-94 between New Buffalo, Battle Creek

More than 100 miles of the freeway are experiencing many crashes and very poor driving conditions.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are asking drivers to stay off I-94 in both directions, which is nearly 125 miles of freeway.

MSP says that they need time to clear several accidents along the I-94 corridor between New Buffalo and Battle Creek.

They are asking that drivers not use the freeway until 4 p.m. or later so they can clear the roadways and reopen sections of the freeway.

This is not a travel ban, but instead a request by police.

There have been several multi-vehicle crashes along the freeway throughout the day, including a nine semi-truck crash on I-94 near mile marker 41 in Watervliet Township.

