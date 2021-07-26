Road work begins on westbound I-196 in Holland Thursday

MDOT says the project will extend the life of the roadway and increase vehicle safety. The work is expected to finish Nov. 5.

HOLLAND, Michigan — The Michigan Department of Transportation will begin construction on more than three miles of westbound I-196 in Holland beginning Thursday, July 29. The project will include resurfacing, joint replacement and new guardrails.

One lane of westbound traffic will be relocated to the eastbound side of the roadway east of M-40 during construction. Westbound I-196 ramps to and from M-40 will be closed and traffic will be detoured.

In addition, southbound US-31 will be reduced to one lane and crossed over to the northbound side near 60th Street.

MDOT says the project will extend the life of the roadway and increase vehicle safety. $2.3 million was invested to rebuild this section of the road. For more information on the project, click here.

The work is expected to finish Nov. 5.

