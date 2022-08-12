Getting your vehicle ready for the major holiday storm

Avoiding travel altogether is your best bet, but if you have to hit the road, make sure your vehicle is ready for the elements.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A major winter storm is poised to hit ahead of the holiday weekend, dumping double-digit snow totals in blizzard-like conditions.

Traveling between Thursday evening and Saturday evening is not advised, but if you absolutely have to go out, follow this checklist to make sure your car is as safe as possible for the trip.

Get Your Battery Tested: Making sure your vehicle battery is in good working order and fully charged can be essential when dealing with extreme winter weather. A working and fully charged battery is needed for your vehicle to start in extremely cold weather. You can have your battery tested for free at most auto parts stores.

Check Your Antifreeze Levels: Make sure you have adequate levels of coolant in your vehicle. Wait for your vehicle to cool down and locate your coolant reservoir under the hood near the front or side of the engine. If the level is low, AAA suggests adding a 50/50 solution of coolant and water to bring it up to the appropriate level.

Prepare Your Windshield: First, make sure you have a full tank of windshield wiper fluid to help with any slush or residue buildup on your windshield that can impair your vision. Consider applying a water repellent such as Rain-X to your windows when they are clean and dry. That will help when you are scraping off ice. Never pour hot water on your windows because it may cause them to crack.

Check Your Tire Pressure and Tread: Making sure your tires are properly pressurized and your tread isn't worn is important when driving in wintry conditions. Your car manual and tires should have the optimal air pressure listed. Checking your tire tread can be done using the "penny test."

Check Your Headlights: Checking that your headlights are working properly is important not only for your safety, but the safety of other drivers. When conditions deteriorate to low visibility, headlights are important to spot other cars. Also, consider cleaning your headlights with a restoration kit that removes the haze from the covers.

Have Your Brakes Checked: Have a professional take a look at your brakes if you haven't had them checked or replaced recently. Having properly maintained brakes can help when road conditions turn poor.

Prepare an Emergency Kit: An emergency kit is a must if you happen to get stranded on the roadside during a winter storm. Emergency vehicles and first responders may take longer to rescue you. AAA suggests that your emergency kit should include:

Bag of abrasive material (sand, salt, cat litter) or traction mats

Ice scraper with brush

Jumper cables

Gloves, hats and blankets for everyone traveling in your vehicle

First-aid kit

Snow shovel

Flashlight with extra batteries

Window washer solvent

Cloth or roll of paper towels

Warning devices (flares or triangles)

Drinking water

Non-perishable snacks (energy or granola bars)

Extra warm clothes

Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench)

A mobile phone and car charger

