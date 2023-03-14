Traveling to some Mexican states this Spring Break could be dangerous. Here's where to avoid:

The U.S. Department of State has travel advisories to several states in Mexico for violent crime and kidnapping.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michiganders may be dreaming of warmer days on vacation as spring break approaches. However, there are extra precautions to take if considering travel to Mexico this year.

The U.S. Department of State has issued a travel advisory to Mexico for increased risk of crime and kidnapping. Six states fall under a "do not travel to" warning, including Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas.

Seven other states fall under a "reconsider travel to" advisory. Seventeen more fall under "exercise increase caution when traveling to" advisory, including popular destination Quintana Roo state.

Included in the "do not travel" advisory, is the Tamaulipas state, where four Americans were kidnapped earlier this month. Two of the victims were found dead.

The State Department tells travelers to "exercise normal precautions" when visiting Campeche and Yucatan states.

"I think the message is really clear — look at the travel advisories," said Pamela Kwiatkowski, co-founder of Goose Insurance. "But use common sense and prudence. There are areas of Mexico that are still safe to travel to, but there are things that you need to be aware of no matter where you travel. Certainly, absolutely stay away from the states that have a level four, level three advisory."

Travelers can also enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (Step), enrolling their trip with the local consulate.

Kwiatkowski also suggests enrolling in travel insurance, leave expensive or expensive-looking jewelry at home, keep location settings turned on on your phone, stick to official transportation and let family back home know all travel plans.

"There's a lot of young people that are going down for spring break," said Kwiatkowski, "Stay on the resort, make sure that you watch your drinks being made, don't go to nightclubs and bars and leave your drinks unattended."

The U.S. State Department tells travelers to avoid driving alone or at night, using toll roads when possible. Police and emergency services are extremely limited outside the state capital or large cities in many areas.

"If you are concerned just for your own peace of mind," said Kwiatkowski, "Maybe look for a different destination to go and let things settle down."

