Power restored to nearly 3,000 Gaylord residents the day after devastating tornado

Initially 6,500 people were without power, but that's now down to 3,900 people, Michigan State Police say. The local hospital is no longer running on a generator.

GAYLORD, Michigan — The town of Gaylord, Michigan is now in the midst of recovery after a deadly tornado swept through Friday night. Many are still without electricity.

Initially 34% of the population, about 6,500 people were without power, but that's now down to 21%, or 3,900 people, said Lt. Derek Caroll with the Michigan State Police. No outlying areas are affected at this time.

Michigan State Police also announced the local hospital has regained power and is no longer running on a generator.

Over 250 Consumers Energy employees and contractors are working in the area to restore power and make repairs. The company also offered free barbecue meals to residents Saturday evening.

Severe weather struck the northern Michigan town Thursday afternoon, leaving at least two dead and injuring more than 40 people.

Michigan State Police gave an update Saturday morning and shared crews had located another person dead in a mobile home park. Both victims are in their 70s, police said.

A shelter was set up at the E-Free Church in Gaylord where the Red Cross is helping those who need it. About 11 people are still at the shelter receiving aid, MSP said.

Michigan State Police created a hotline to take reports of missing persons in the Gaylord region. You can call 989-705-3780 if you need to report a missing person in Gaylord.

Verizon has set up mobile towers to help folks call 911.

A curfew has been set for the town from sunset Saturday night to sunrise Sunday morning.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited Gaylord in the wake of the devastation, declaring a state of emergency for Otsego County.

