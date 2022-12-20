Preparing a car emergency kit ahead of the incoming winter storm

Having a few simple items in your car, like bandages and an ice scraper, could help get you out of a dangerous situation.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While you're out getting last minute items for the storm, it's also a good time to be thinking about putting together an emergency kit in your car.

During a winter storm, the safest place to be is at home. But if you absolutely have to hit the roads, having a few simple items in your car, like bandages and an ice scraper, could help get you out of a dangerous situation.

"The CDC cites that only 48% of Americans have a first aid kit at home," says Brad Greer, CEO of DrySee.

Of that 48%, even less people have one in their car.

"You don't think about it happening, you know, getting stuck and that kind of stuff," says Ernie Ostuno, lead forecaster for the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids. "But if it does happen, it could be very serious."

Experts say with the storm on the way, now is the time to prepare.

"I would say life-threatening in terms of temperatures and wind chills," says Ostuno.

The first step to a good emergency kit, making sure its easily accessible.

"Don't have that kit in your trunk, have it available in the cabin of the car," says Greer.

So, what goes inside?

Experts say a phone charger, blankets and first aid supplies are all important. It never hurts to plan for an extended stay in the car if you get stuck somewhere.

"Have some bottled water and a couple of snacks, especially if you're traveling with your young ones or your elders," says Greer.

With the amount of snow expected, if your car is stuck, it could become buried and tough to spot. In that situation, a powerful flashlight, roadside flares or even a whistle can be life saving.

"[This] will help emergency personnel find you if you're stranded and need assistance," says Greer.

