A winter storm is coming to Michigan: Here's how to prepare your pets

While West Michigan readies for a major storm with blizzard-like conditions, we have to make sure our pets are prepared, too. Here's how the experts say to do that.

MICHIGAN, USA — While West Michigan readies for a major winter storm with blizzard-like conditions heading our direction this holiday weekend, it's crucial to get our beloved pets prepared, too.

Freezing temperatures can pose just as deadly a threat to our animals as leaving them in a hot car, the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) says.

Here's some tips from the experts at the AVMA:

Before the storm

Bring them inside . Needless to say, pets cannot be in below-freezing temperatures for long periods of time. It's a common misconception that pets are more comfortable in colder temperatures because of their fur, but this is not always true. Cats and dogs are still susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia, just like humans.

. Needless to say, pets cannot be in below-freezing temperatures for long periods of time. It's a common misconception that pets are more comfortable in colder temperatures because of their fur, but this is not always true. Cats and dogs are still susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia, just like humans. Make sure your pet has enough food, water and medicine in your emergency kit to last through the storm, plus a couple more days, just in case.

in your emergency kit to last through the storm, plus a couple more days, just in case. Has your pet had their preventive care exam yet this year? Cold weather can make health conditions worse for pets, and making sure your pet is as healthy as possible before the weather hits is the best bet.

yet this year? Cold weather can make health conditions worse for pets, and making sure your pet is as healthy as possible before the weather hits is the best bet. Prepare multiple warm spots to rest for your pets. Giving your pets safe options to vary their sleeping spot keeps them happy and comfortable to ride out the storm.

to rest for your pets. Giving your pets safe options to vary their sleeping spot keeps them happy and comfortable to ride out the storm. If your pet has shorter fur, make sure they have layers to wear when you have to brave the storm — both a coat and boots would be sufficient.

to wear when you have to brave the storm — both a coat and boots would be sufficient. Having an up-to-date collar and chip on your pet is essential before a storm. Many become lost in the winter because ice can hide recognizable scents that help them find their way back home.

on your pet is essential before a storm. Many become lost in the winter because ice can hide recognizable scents that help them find their way back home. Properly store antifreeze, medicine, household chemicals and toxic food to prevent poisoning your pets.

During the storm

Know your pets' limits. You may need to shorten your pets' outside time to protect you both from health risks. Arthritic and elderly pets are more prone to slipping and falling, and short-haired and short-legged pets get cold faster than others.

You may need to shorten your pets' outside time to protect you both from health risks. Arthritic and elderly pets are more prone to slipping and falling, and short-haired and short-legged pets get cold faster than others. Check and wipe their paws. After coming inside from the storm, always check your pets' paws for injuries like cracks and bleeds. Ice can accumulate between their toes and become painful, so it's important to wipe or wash their paws after coming home. Chemicals in antifreeze can be toxic for dogs, so it's important to not let them lick their paws before you clean them.

After coming inside from the storm, always check your pets' paws for injuries like cracks and bleeds. Ice can accumulate between their toes and become painful, so it's important to wipe or wash their paws after coming home. Chemicals in antifreeze can be toxic for dogs, so it's important to not let them lick their paws before you clean them. Outdoor animals could be searching for a warm spot through a storm. You should make some noise when you start up your car during and after a storm — honk the horn, bang on the hood and check underneath your car and on your tires.

when you start up your car during and after a storm — honk the horn, bang on the hood and check underneath your car and on your tires. Try not to take unnecessary road trips with a pet during a storm. Road conditions could be dangerous for both of you, and a cold car can pose a significant risk to your pet's health. Pets should never be left in a vehicle in either hot or cold temperatures.

with a pet during a storm. Road conditions could be dangerous for both of you, and a cold car can pose a significant risk to your pet's health. Pets should never be left in a vehicle in either hot or cold temperatures. Make sure your space heaters are pet-proofed so they can't be knocked over and potentially start a fire. More space heater safety tips can be found here.

so they can't be knocked over and potentially start a fire. More space heater safety tips can be found here. On walks with your pet, steer clear of ice . You never know if it will support your animal's weight or could cause your animal to slip.

. You never know if it will support your animal's weight or could cause your animal to slip. Keep an eye on any symptoms of illness. If your pet is whining, shivering, seems anxious, stops moving as much, seems weak or starts looking for warm places to burrow on walks, it's time to take them inside. Experts at the AVMA say these are the signs of hypothermia. Frostbite is hard to detect on animals, so be vigilant with your pet and call your vet with any questions.

As always, keep updated on weather conditions with 13 On Your Side weather here. Stay warm, West Michigan!

