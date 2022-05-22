Residents of mobile home park destroyed by tornado return to damage

The park was almost completely demolished by an EF-3 tornado with 150 mph winds that tore through Gaylord, Michigan Friday.

GAYLORD, Mich. — Residents of Nottingham Forest Mobile Home Park are now allowed to return to their properties, the Michigan State Police said.

The Park was almost completely demolished by an EF-3 tornado with 150 mph winds that tore through Gaylord, Michigan on Friday.

"Out of the mobile home park, there is probably 95 percent destruction in there," Otsego County Fire Chief Chris Martin says. "There's trailers picked up and thrown on top of each other, and a large debris field from the trailers."

Residents must show police identification and proof of residency before entering the area.

Otsego County residents are also asked to report all the damage done to their property to the Michigan State Police using this survey. Residents without internet access are asked to dial 211 from any phone to report their damage.

Michigan State Police gave an update Saturday morning and shared crews had located another person dead in a mobile home park. Both victims are in their 70s, police said.

A shelter was set up at the E-Free Church in Gaylord where the Red Cross is helping those who need it. About 11 people are still at the shelter receiving aid, MSP said.

Michigan State Police created a hotline to take reports of missing persons in the Gaylord region. You can call 989-705-3780 if you need to report a missing person in Gaylord.

Power was lost through most of the area, law enforcement said. About 6,500 homes are without power, which makes about 32 percent without power throughout the region.

Verizon has set up mobile towers to help folks call 911.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited Gaylord in the wake of the devastation, declaring a state of emergency for Otsego County. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II toured the city on Saturday, holding a press conference to speak on its recovery.

The state of emergency makes available all state resources and authorizes Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) to coordinate efforts above and beyond what emergency crews have already been doing.

