x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 ON YOUR SIDE of Town

The best restaurant in Cedar Springs may be tucked in a strip mall next to a Verizon storeThe best restaurant in Cedar Springs may be tucked in a strip mall next to a Verizon store
13Eats

The best restaurant in Cedar Springs may be tucked in a strip mall next to a Verizon store

Nonno’s gets their name from the Italian word for grandfather, representing the tried-and-true Sicilian recipes passed down from generations that make up their menu.

Featured

More 13 ON YOUR SIDE of Town

Local News

VERIFY

Featured Videos