West Michigan Songwriter's Festival returns to Belmont this weekend

Along with two nights of performances, attendees can participate in a songwriting workshop on Saturday afternoon.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The second annual West Michigan Songwriter's Festival kicks off Friday night at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont.

Co-founded by Rockford resident and songwriter Dan Terry, the festival features big name talent from the songwriting world.

In addition to performances both Friday and Saturday night, there is also a songwriting workshop Saturday afternoon taught by festival co-founder and Nashville songwriter Steve Leslie.

“Come hear the craft of songwriting, hear the stories told, its just remarkable," said Terry. "And more importantly, if you are interested, maybe you've got this idea and are thinking how do I turn this into a song, the workshop is phenomenal. You get to hear world class songwriters, you get to hear how they craft songs. It's just a great experience."

The West Michigan Songwriter's Festival is both Friday and Saturday evening from 7-9 p.m. There is songwriting workshop from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday. It's all taking place at Blythefield Country Club. Admission is $25, and tickets are available on westmichigansongwritersfestival.com.

