Grant Me Hope: Ardez

Help 11-Year-Old Ardez find his forever family.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pure Michigan ought to contact Ardez for an endorsement. After all, there’s no place on Earth he’d rather be than in the Great Lakes State. “I live here, and I like it here,” says this Mitten State lover. He’d also be a good arbiter of the divide between Michigan and Michigan State fans since Ardez’s favorite colors are blue and green. Ardez has discovered another Michigan favorite: football. “He loves being on a team and enjoys the sport,” says a person close to Ardez. “This helps him channel his emotions in a healthy and productive manner. He had an event at his residence where was able to meet Detroit Lions players. He reported this was a fun time for him.” When he gets older, Ardez wants to become a police officer. His other interests include playing with superhero action figures, video games and fidget toys. Ardez loves being outside, but when he’s indoors, he enjoys watching movies. When he’s asked about his future forever family, Ardez says he wants one who enjoys doing things together.

A person who knows him well describes Ardez as a sweet, caring, loving and talkative boy who’s easily engaged. “Ardez is a leader,” says a person close to him. “He enjoys being a positive influence on younger youth. Ardez is an extrovert and enjoys being social with his peers. Ardez is smart and resilient, and he can be described as compassionate and sincere.”

Ardez’s future forever family will need to be patient and flexible to meet his needs. He would do best with two experienced parents who are trauma trained. “Having a healthy and appropriate male role model would be very beneficial for Ardez, whether it be a parent, a relative, or a close family friend,” says a person close to him. His new family must be strong advocates for the services that will help Ardez function at his best. His family also should be open to engaging in those services. In addition, Ardez will need a family who can provide structure and stability.

For more information call 1-800-589-MARE (6273) or visit: www.mare.org.

