Grant Me Hope: Roland

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Give a salute to Roland, who demonstrates a delightful demeanor to all who come into contact with him. “Roland is friendly and kind to everyone he meets,” says one of the adults close to him. “He likes to share stories and activities and include others.” Some of Roland’s favorite activities are bowling, playing laser tag and building things with Legos. He loves playing with superhero action figures such as Batman, Superman, Black Panther, Spider-Man and Iron Man. Roland loves playing Uno and Pokémon. He’ll love playing games and doing activities with others because he’s very social. Roland loves being outside and going on community outings. To fuel up for those activities, Roland likes his favorite food including chocolate ice cream, pizza and hamburgers and fries. One of the people close to him says Roland is an imaginative young lad who likes portraying fictional characters. With his future forever family, Roland wants to watch movies, play with toys and go on trips together.