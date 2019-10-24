GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Eighteen-year-old Moe Barry grew up on Chatum Street, an area of Grand Rapids most known for gang violence. But with the help of Boys & Girls Club Grand Rapids Youth Commonwealth he got of the streets, channeling his energy into basketball.

Moe and his mentor Chris "Uncle Chris" Renwick formed an inseparable bond. Growing up in Benton Harbor, Chris was no stranger to gang violence and financial challenges growing up.

Moe is only one of the many children the Boys & Girls Club touches. Their mentorships often offer life-changing results for the kids they touch.

Today, Moe has been an active member of the clubs for 10 years. After graduation, he wants to be a construction worker, understanding that trade industries are currently in demand.

