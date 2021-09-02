One Good Thing: Contagious Kindness

A group of local fifth graders are sending letters to lots of people just to say 'thank you.'

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Because of today's story, my new favorite phrase is 'contagious kindness.'

That's exactly what a group of fifth graders from Allendale Christian Schools have been practicing. They recently sent 'thank you' notes and cards to staff and residents at Holland Home, a senior and assisted living facility.

They did it as a way of showing support during the pandemic and other national difficulties. In fact, the kids have sent letters to more than 50 local, state and federal leaders as part of the 'Choose Kind - Spread Kind' initiative.

Holland Home C-E-E sent her own thank you message to the kids and their teachers. She said, that "words matter" and that the notes were a great reminder that it "not only takes a team for those we serve, but also a supportive community."

We should all be choosing kindness every day. One Good Thing to those Allendale Christian fifth graders for doing their best to make it contagious.

