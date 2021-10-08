One Good Thing: Grandville Police engaging with the community

The police department had several events - including a backpack giveaway - during July.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. Grandville Police have spent much of the summer spending time with and giving back to area kids.

Four times in July, they hosted "Police in the Parks." On four consecutive weekends at four different parks they played basketball, football, frisbee and just had a good time interacting with children and their parents.

Also, on July 24, they took part in a national backpack giveaway event, sponsored by the First Responders Children's Foundation. That's a non-profit dedicated to providing college scholarships to children of first responder parents who have been injured or lost in the line of duty.

For two hours that Saturday, Grandville Police were joined by Grandville High School cheerleaders, handing out brand new backpacks to people driving though the department's parking lot.

One Good Thing to the Grandville Police Department for a July full of giving back, and the Grandville High School cheerleaders for helping them out. And if you want to know more about the First Responders Children's Foundation, check out their website: 1strcf.org.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and/or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.