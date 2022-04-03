Adopt Spud from The Humane Society of West Michigan | The Underdogs! (And Cats)

This active boy needs a forever home.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Underdogs is a monthly segment where 13 ON YOUR SIDE highlights the underdogs and cats that have been in a shelter for far too long.

These underdogs and cats are looking for a loving family who can give them a forever home that they deserve.

This month, 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Underdog is Spud at the Humane Society of West Michigan.

Spud may act shy in his kennel, but don't let that fool you! Once he's outside Spud loves to play, run, and get out his zoomies.

Spud is an 8-year-old mix breed that comes in at about 60 pounds. He is extremely gentle, walks nicely on a leash, and loves getting pets and treats.

Spud is also a chewing champion, and LOVES the challenge of taking apart any dog toy he can get his mouth around.

Just like your favorite potato snack, you can't help but fall in love with Spud!

See more photos and learn more about him here.

Visit Spud's adoption page to apply for adoption or contact The Humane Society of West Michigan by email at adoptions@hswestmi.org or by phone at (616) 453-8900.

