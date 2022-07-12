Support local businesses this weekend at the Very Merry Market

Products include everything from handmade jewelry to wooden decorations to homemade jams and food products, all made by local businesses.

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — If you love supporting local makers and merchants, we've got a holiday shopping event you don't want to miss. The Very Merry Market is this Sunday in Spring Lake.

The market is being hosted by Merchants and Makers, a collective of local shops. The collective hosts 11 different markets each year.

The founder of Merchants and Makers, Shyle Lake, joined the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Morning show team to show off some of the unique items you can find at the market.

There will be 55 local vendors with artisan food, coffee, a full bar and even live music. Products include everything from handmade jewelry to wooden decorations to homemade jams and food products.

"(We) bring a vast array of products at every single market," Lake said. "Just all kinds of different price points, a variety of items really for anyone on your list, whether it's your mom or your sister or your kids, we have really something for absolutely everybody."

Lake said events like the Very Merry Market are essential to supporting local businesses during the holiday season.

"There's so many talented people right here in West Michigan, it's so important to keep our dollars local," she said. "It's not like you're buying a candle at Target, and it's like 'oh great, another candle,' you're buying something from a person who this is their dream to have a candle shop, to make these items. It's a really unique opportunity to get something from a person who cares so much about the product that they're selling."

Event organizers will also be collecting nonperishable goods for the Momentum Center’s Micro-Pantry, and a portion of the event's proceeds will go toward Kenzie's Be Café, a coffee shop in Grand Haven.

The Very Merry Market is Sunday, Dec. 11 at Trillium Events. It's happening from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's $3 a ticket, and kids are free. For more information, visit their website.

