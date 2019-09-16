GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The nation's largest and fastest growing eyelash extension franchise and beauty brand will open its first Michigan location in October.

Amazing Lash Studio will go into Knapp's Corner, according to an announcement from Colliers International West Michigan.

The store will be owned and operated by husband and wife Randy Hagg and Lori Rincones.

The couple was inspired to open a studio after Rincones obtained her first eyelash extensions while on vacation last year. During a trip to Phoenix, the couple discovered Amazing Lash Studio – where the franchise is headquartered – and decided they would open a studio in Grand Rapids.

West Michigan's Amazing Lash Studio will open up next to ULTA at 2088 East Beltline Ave. NE. Colliers says construction is underway at the store and it will feature 10 individual rooms for extension appointments.

Hagg and Rincones plan on opening two additional West Michigan locations in the future. The first location will create 20 jobs.

