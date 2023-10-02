Gourmet milkshake shop in Grand Haven closing its doors permanently

The gourmet milkshake shop opened just earlier this year at the Grand Haven Washington Avenue location.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Bad Habit Shakes in Grand Haven announced Monday in a Facebook post that they will be closing permanently.

The post did not give a reason for the decision to close, however it stated the choice was difficult.

They thanked everyone who supported the business, saying "We have loved bringing unique desserts to our community."

The shop's last day open will be Sunday Oct. 15, any unused gift cards will need to be used by then.

