Authorities confirm driver in fatal I-196 accident was 5-year-old victim's father

The 5-year-old girl was a Roosevelt Elementary School student. Zeeland Public Schools will have counselors available for students and staff.

ZEELAND, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Department says a Holland father was behind the wheel Friday afternoon when a pileup on I-196 claimed the life of his 5-year-old daughter.

The crash happened on eastbound I-196 at 84th Avenue as traffic was moving through a construction zone into the right lane.

According to a police report, a 45-year-old Holland man was in the left lane traveling at a higher rate of speed when he came up to slowed traffic. Police said his Audi suddenly braked and went into the right lane.

That's when the driver rear-ended a Ford F150 pickup truck. The force of that crash pushed the truck into a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The Audi's driver suffered minor injuries. Medics rushed him to a local hospital for treatment.

His daughter, a 5-year-old Roosevelt Elementary School student, wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Emergency crews rushed her to a local hospital with critical injuries, but she later died.

Authorities said the pickup's driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Jeep's driver wasn't hurt.

Zeeland Public Schools said in a statement Monday that counselors and other resources will be available for students and staff:

As a school community, we are heartbroken at the loss of this kind, joyful, and light-filled child. We especially think of the family as they navigate their enormous grief. ZPS will have counselors, social workers, and psychologists on site this week for students and staff who may struggle with this loss. We will do our best to support each other - students, staff, and the family - as we move forward together into the coming days and weeks.

The crash remains under investigation.

