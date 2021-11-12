Authorities exhume body of woman who washed onto SW Michigan shore 30 years ago

The woman was buried as a Jane Doe 30 years ago. Now, police are working to identify her.

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — The case has been reopened to determine the identity of a woman who washed onto a Berrien County shore 30 years ago.

In April of 1988, the body of a woman washed onshore of Lake Michigan in New Buffalo. She is described as approximately 5'5" tall, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she was 40 to 60 years old.

She was found wearing men's denim jeans with a cloth belt and red, white and blue shorts underneath. She was also wearing pantyhose and ankle boots. Police say the woman was not wearing a top.

The autopsy revealed that the woman had had a hysterectomy. She is believed to have come from a high socio-economic background due to "excellent dentistry" and a porcelain bridge replacing one of her front teeth.

Police exhumed the body of the woman on Tuesday in order to take DNA samples. They are attempting to locate anyone who may have information on the identity of the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Niles Post at 269-683-4411 or the New Buffalo Police Department at 269-469-1500.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.