MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — It was nearly one year ago when Justin Ducham proposed to Missy Nash. She said yes, and according to Nash's daughter, Fayth Wilds, relatives from both families were excited.

“He got the rings on Christmas Eve and proposed to her on Christmas,” Wilds said Thursday outside a courtroom.

Wilds and other relatives of the engaged couple were at the Muskegon County Hall of Justice Thursday for a sentencing hearing for Cody Loomis.

Loomis pleaded guilty in November to two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death and two counts of driving with a suspended license causing death.

RELATED: Muskegon County man pleads guilty to killing Ravenna couple in drunk driving crash

Nash and Ducham were traveling in a Ford Edge on Maple Island Road near Crystal Lake Road in Holton Township around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, March 9 when the crash happened. Both Nash and Ducham died at the scene.

During a preliminary hearing, investigators told a Muskegon County District Court judge Loomis' Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck crossed the centerline and collided nearly head-on with the Ford Edge.

RELATED: Family of couple killed in weekend crash say bold actions needed to stop drunk driving

On Thursday, Muskegon County Circuit Court Judge Annette Smedley sentenced Loomis to a minimum of 12 years in prison — six years for each victim. He had previous drunk driving convictions in 2014 and 2017.

Relatives of the engaged couple gave victim impact statements at the sentencing, telling Loomis and the judge about the engaged couple's love for each other and family.

“These are the faces of the people you killed,” said Linda Henderson, Justin’s mother while showing Loomis a photo of her son and Missy.

“I miss their faces, I miss the way they would laugh and joke around, I want to hear Justin say, 'I love you mom,'” Henderson told Loomis.

Missy's father David Nash showed Loomis the small jar that now holds a portion of his daughter's ashes.

"Every day I’m looking at my daughter, every day, every day,” David told Loomis.

Before being led back into the jail by deputies — and eventually, prison — Loomis apologized to the Nash and Ducham families.

“It’s all my fault, I have much shame and pain for what I have done,” Loomis said. "I'm truly sorry for the decision I made to drive intoxicated that night."

Family members say Justin and Missy's deaths are a painful reminder that drunk driving is dangerous and 100% preventable.

“Just don’t drink and drive," said Wilds. "It can ruin a lot of lives.”

“I now visit a cemetery to talk with my best friend and my sister,” added Missy's brother Joe Nash.

“One choice can change the rest of your life," said Henderson. "Make the choice to call somebody, just don’t drive.”

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.





