SPARTA, Mich. - One man and three minors were arrested for breaking into gun stores in Sparta and Kentwood and stealing 19 handguns.

The first incident happened in Sparta happened on July 14 at Imperial Gunworx on E. Division St. NW where four suspects forced entry into the store and stole 19 handguns. Later that night, the suspects broke into the Armory Valentine Gun Store in Kentwood and stole five more guns.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, the same suspects entered a house under construction the following day. They were located by police who discovered that one of the suspects had a backpack with 9 stolen Imperial Gunworx handguns inside.

The sheriff's office and the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives) began investigating the case, leading to the identification of four minor suspects.

Authorities executed search warrants at two different addresses in Kent County and additional stolen handguns and rifles were recovered.

The sheriff's office says one man is in federal custody. His name will be released following his arraignment. Three of the minors have been arrested and taken to the Kent County Juvenile Detention Facility.

The sheriff's office is still investigating this case and say these incidents are not related to the gun store robberies at Barracks 616 in Cascade Township and Long Range Archery and Firearms in Holland.

If you have any information about any of the gun store theft cases, please call the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6357, Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or the ATF.

