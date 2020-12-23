2 injured after shooting in Grand Rapids, suspect at large

The victim on Maude Avenue is in critical condition, according to police, and the victim found on Carrier NE has non-life-threatening injuries.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people are injured after a shooting in Grand Rapids Tuesday evening.

At around 8:40 p.m., officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to several calls of shots fired in the area of Maude Avenue NE near Page Street. Upon arrival, officers found a female victim with a gunshot wound to the torso. Police say she was shot while inside of a home.

A second victim was located nearby on Carrier Street NE with a gunshot wound to the arm. GRPD says that could be the result of a stray bullet in the same incident.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals. The victim on Maude Avenue is in critical condition, according to police, and the victim found on Carrier NE has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a male subject from the Maude Avenue home returned gunfire at the original shooter. That man is currently in custody. However, police are not sure at this time if he or the original shooter is responsible for the gunshot wound to the victim on Carrier NE.

Police say the original shooter fled the scene in an unknown direction.

BREAKING: Large police presence at Maude Ave and Page Street in Grand Rapids. Witness tells me he heard around 12 gunshots from his house, saw flashes from the window. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/DYGQAfcXKf — Nate Belt (@NateBeltWZZM) December 23, 2020

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.