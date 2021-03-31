Another guilty plea entered in Grand Rapids riot; restitution nears $339,000

Matthew H. Hurth is one of seven people to plead guilty to riot, a 10-year felony. In all, 22 people have been prosecuted so far, including a juvenile.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An accused rioter no longer faces a felony charge of destroying police property, but a plea deal still has him responsible for the damage – a tab that approaches $339,000.

That was one of the conditions accepted by 27-year-old Matthew H. Hurth, who on Wednesday pleaded guilty to a felony charge of riot.

In exchange for his plea, a lesser charge of malicious destruction of police property will be dismissed.

As part of the plea agreement, restitution for $338,743 would be ordered to the Wyoming Police Department.

Hurth accepted those terms on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to riot, a 10-year felony.

Kent County Circuit Court Judge Christina Elmore set sentencing for mid-June. Hurth remains free on bond.

Defense attorney Jeffery Crampton said his client has taken responsibility for his actions and is remorseful.

“He is mortified by his actions and committed to doing his part to assist the community in healing and to start making amends,’’ Crampton said. “He has and will continue to pay a great price for his actions. He hopes that others can learn from him so they do not end up in similar situations.’’

Hurth is one of 22 people charged with riot stemming from chaos that enveloped downtown Grand Rapids the evening of Saturday, May 30 and into Sunday, May 31.

The rioting followed a protest to denounce the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

To date, seven people have pleaded guilty to riot. They include Ronald A. Raymond, who was sentenced on Tuesday, March 30, to a year in jail and placed on probation for five years.

Raymond admitted to setting a mannequin on fire and putting it into the back seat of a Wyoming police cruiser. He also admitted to taking a tray of fudge out of a window that had been shattered at Kilwins on Monroe Center NW.

Raymond was ordered to pay $71,000 in restitution.

Fire was set to seven police cruisers during the riot; five belonged to the City of Wyoming.

