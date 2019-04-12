KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Kentwood man who told police he killed two of his friends in separate incidents on Nov. 28 and Dec. 3 is facing multiple charges that could put him in prison for life.

George Edward Yzaguirre Jr., 36, is being charged with first-degree murder in the Nov. 28th death of David Isner, 34. He also faces charges of felony murder and armed robbery for the Dec. 3 death of Ed Fuller, 63.

Yzaguirre Jr. will be arraigned on the first-degree murder charge for Isner's death in 62B District Court. An arraignment date is pending.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in 63rd District Court on Thursday, Dec. 5 for felony murder and armed robbery in Fuller's death.

